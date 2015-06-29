From classic bonkbusters to erotic newbies, the sexiest reads for the beach

There's no finer pleasure in life than lying on a beach, Piña Colada in one hand and naughty novel in the other.

Sexually charged books are made for holidays, offering up a perfect storm of escapism, fantasy and hilarity (and the most creative innuendos around). They're gripping enough to consume in one juicy feast without being too taxing that they interrupt our go-to cycle of sunbathing, swimming and cocktails.

From mainstream fiction with a hefty dose of sex to fully charged rip-roaring eroticism, check out the new steamy reads that make 50 Shades look tame - plus a few classics of the genre, for good measure.

Have your fans at the ready for the kinkiest books around...