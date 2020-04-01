The one thing we can all do right now is find solace and stimulation in-between the pages of a good book. Sadly with cancelled events, book tours and Q&As, many writers who were expecting to see their books out in the world this April aren’t getting to meet and inspire would-be readers (although the announcement of online literary festival HouseBound on 27 April-3 May will help massively).

So, with our tricky times in mind, we’ve created a longer list of monthly reads than normal so you can pick and choose exactly what you’re in the mood for. Book lovers assemble!