From International Women’s Day to Mother’s Day, March is a celebration of women and this month’s new releases really are reflecting where our heads are at right now: tackling some very difficult moments but also hopeful about the future.

Searing and genre-building new fiction arrives from Yaa Gyasi, Megan Nolan and Lisa Harding plus there’s poetry from Amanda Gorman and a lovely anthology of motherhood edited by Ana Sampson. Short stories about love featuring Sara Collins, Kuchenga and more will leave you with hearts in your eyes while Lisa Congdon’s You Will Leave A Trail Of Stars is a bright and beautiful book of illustrations that soothes and calms.