Roadtested by Meena Alexander, features editor

Why did you want to try it out?

If there’s one trait I covet above all else, it’s resilience; feeling mentally well-equipped to tackle whatever life may throw my way, or at least weather it without crumbling into a pile of dust (I’m looking at you, lockdown three). So the tagline of this book instantly appealed: everyday tools for life’s ups and downs. It promised practicality rather than the wishy-washy musings that often pass for advice in self-help books. And thankfully, it kept its promise.

What’s in the book?

This book is very useful, the kind of thing I want to press into the hands of friends and family, particularly those feeling mentally drained by the past two years. In it, Dr Julie Smith shares insights and life skills most therapists charge hundreds for; strategies for dealing with everything from stress and burnout to grief and the singular anxieties brought on by social media.

I appreciated how the book’s layout takes into account that readers may not be in the frame of mind to trawl through dense text: at the end of each chapter, a box of bullet points picks out the main takeaways. There are also exercises to help you unpick particular problems, from space for ‘pros and cons’ lists to tough questions for mulling over (‘If no one knew how you spent your time, how would you spend it?’).

Useful things you learned?

I dipped into it depending on my mood: one day I was feeling low and lacking in energy, so I turned to the ‘Motivation’ chapter. In a section headed ‘How do you make yourself do something when you don’t feel like it?’ Smith succinctly breaks down why, on a neurological level, we resist making the effort to do something new: forming fresh neural pathways is simply not energy efficient, it’s exhausting.

It’s nuggets like these that almost help more than the advice – there are reasonable explanations for my feelings; I’m not ‘lazy’ or ‘bad’ – just human. But then she suggests ways to incorporate mini rewards, hits of dopamine to balance out the effort, that make daunting tasks more manageable for our brains and thus for us. Suddenly, tiny things I hadn’t thought of – like listening to a favourite song after I complete a task – make me race through my to-do list.

Conclusion…

If you’re someone, like me, who responds well to hard facts and practical tips, this book is a goldmine. I truly treat it like a handbook now – when I feel an unpleasant feeling brewing or come up against a tricky moment at work or in my relationships, my first thought is to wonder what Smith might suggest. It’s not a replacement for IRL therapy, but it’s pretty damn close (out 6 January).

Shop Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Dr Julie Smith (Penguin) at Bookshop, £14.99