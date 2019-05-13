Stories of scammers – pathological liars or devious fraudsters who con people into handing over their money and/or their hearts – are currently fuelling a new wave of true crime entertainment. It’s not hard to understand why: web-like tales of double lives, false identities and dangerous charm are prime fodder for podcasts, books, TV series and films.

In the last 18 months, the story of John Meehan – a charming doctor who hid his terrifying past from his wealthy wife – has spawned a podcast, Netflix series and documentary (all called Dirty John). The downfall of Elizabeth Holmes, who convinced the world that she had revolutionised blood testing before being exposed as a fraud, has inspired a podcast (The Dropout), a book (Bad Blood by John Carreyrou), a HBO documentary (The Inventor) and an upcoming feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence. And no doubt we’ll soon be inundated with a slew of binge-able content about Anna Sorokin – the woman better known as Anna Delvey, the fake socialite who was recently found guilty of theft and grand larceny.