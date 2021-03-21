13 incredible poets to follow on Instagram this World Poetry Day

One of the best things about poetry is how it helps us make sense of the world we live in.

From mental health and gender identity to race and religion, the best poems take big, complex subjects and provide readers with a new way of looking at or thinking about them.

And thanks to the rise of social media, poetry is now more accessible than ever. On Instagram in particular, poets are using their platforms to share their work in new and exciting ways, from illustration-led verses to reactive poetry which sheds light on current affairs and events.