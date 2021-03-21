13 incredible poets to follow on Instagram this World Poetry Day
- Lauren Geall
This World Poetry Day (21 March), refresh your Instagram feed by following some of these brilliant poets and writers.
One of the best things about poetry is how it helps us make sense of the world we live in.
From mental health and gender identity to race and religion, the best poems take big, complex subjects and provide readers with a new way of looking at or thinking about them.
And thanks to the rise of social media, poetry is now more accessible than ever. On Instagram in particular, poets are using their platforms to share their work in new and exciting ways, from illustration-led verses to reactive poetry which sheds light on current affairs and events.
With so many brilliant poets to choose from, there’s never been a better time to add some to your following list – and that’s where this article comes in.
To celebrate World Poetry Day today (21 March), we’ve put together this list of some of our favourite poets to follow on Instagram. From the original ‘Instagram poetry’ of Rupi Kaur to the bold and beautiful illustrations of Morgan Harper Nichols, there’s plenty to explore.
Monika Radojevic – @monikaradojevic
Leticia Sala – @leti.sala
Morgan Harper Nichols – @morganharpernichols
Alexandra Elle – @alex_elle
Amanda Gorman – @amandascgorman
Rupi Kaur – @rupikaur_
Yrsa Daley-Ward – @yrsadaleyward
Nikita Gill – @nikita_gill
Lang Leav
Charly Cox – @charlycox1
Lisa Olivera – @_lisaolivera
Najwa Zebian – @najwazebian
Hollie McNish – @holliepoetry
Image: Pexels