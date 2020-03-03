The Pulitzer Prize honours American talent in the areas of journalism, music and literature. In fact, looking at past prizewinners of its fiction prize, it’s a who’s who of enduring writers: from Toni Morrison and Harper Lee to Donna Tartt and Jhumpa Lahiri.

The winning books themselves stand the test of time, combining readability, humour and human emotions with beloved characters and some of society’s biggest themes: grief, prejudice and economic standing. Not bad going for a prize that’s been running since 1917…