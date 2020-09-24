Can You Keep A Secret? – Sophie Kinsella

Emma is terrified of flying. So, when her plane is rocked by turbulence, she immediately assumes the worst and begins spilling all of her deepest, darkest secrets to the stranger sat next to her. You know, things like how she feeds OJ to her most annoying colleague’s desk plant. And how she’s not sure if she has a G-spot, or whether her inept boyfriend could find it anyway.

She survives the flight, of course, and the next morning she meets her new boss.

You guessed it: it’s the man from the plane. And he recognizes her. And it’s soon clear that he remembers everything she said. But what will he do with all her secrets? Only time will tell…