Face facts; there’s nothing more cathartic than a good cry. Indeed, researchers have confirmed that a good old emotional wringing actually “triggers the endorphin system” – which means that sobbing our hearts out over a book is… well, it’s good for us, actually.

With that in mind, then, some of Stylist’s self-avowed bookworms have scoured their home libraries to bring you the tomes that caused them to dissolve into messy pools of noisy tears.

From tragic romances to stories about the Biafran War, then, here’s their selection of “guaranteed to make you cry” books.