Of course, as an adult, this concept of lostness has taken on a very different meaning. While smartphones and Google Maps tend to keep us on the right path in the real world, we still experience that same cold sense of dread when we can’t figure out why we’re doing what we’re doing, or how we ended up where we are today, or even who we are anymore.

It’s that sense of “drift”, that lack of direction, that acts as an emotional trigger for feeling lost. And it’s far harder to feel found again, because we’re not relying on our parents, or our grandparents, or our guardians to do so: we’re relying on ourselves.

Thankfully, there are countless fiction and non-fiction books dedicated to helping lift us up when we’re feeling lost and set us back on the right path again.