6 of the best self-help books to read with zero embarrassment

It used to be that the idea of reading a self-help book was greeted with sneers and mockery from those who believed they were badly written and didn’t actually help anyone.

Thankfully, those days are long gone, and good self-help books can be found on ‘best of’ book lists, and often have big fans, including food writer Nigella Lawson.

“Every now and then, I like reading what I call ‘gone-badly’, which is a term introduced to me by our mutual friend to describe general New Age, sort of, self-improvement rubbish,” Lawson told fellow cook Yotam Ottolenghi on an edition of the podcast Simple Pleasures.

“I have a bit of a weakness for that. I’m not going to divulge the titles of the books I buy,” she adds, joking: “But if ever my iPad goes missing it’s going to be very embarrassing for me.”