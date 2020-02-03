Flash fiction: the best microfiction and short stories by women

Posted by for Books

Unmissable super short stories by brilliant women.

In need of some quick, clever diversions on your commute? Microfiction is the answer. These fast, short stories are incredible examples of what a good writer and a big dose of brevity can achieve. 

You may also like

Your guide to 2020’s best non-fiction books

Possibly the world’s most famous example of microfiction (or flash fiction as it’s also known) is Ernest Hemingway’s bet that he could write a story in just six words then scribbled on a napkin: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.”  But writers such as Lydia Davis, Roxane Gay, Megan Giddings, Anne Enright and Ruth Joffre are leading the genre with inventive, poetic and short works that’ll leave you searching for more.

Here is Stylist’s guide to the flash fiction female writers you need to read (plus you could probably do it all in the next hour…). 

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: courtesy of publishers

Topics

Share this article

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

Recommended by Francesca Brown