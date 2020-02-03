In need of some quick, clever diversions on your commute ? Microfiction is the answer. These fast, short stories are incredible examples of what a good writer and a big dose of brevity can achieve.

Possibly the world’s most famous example of microfiction (or flash fiction as it’s also known) is Ernest Hemingway’s bet that he could write a story in just six words then scribbled on a napkin: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” But writers such as Lydia Davis, Roxane Gay, Megan Giddings, Anne Enright and Ruth Joffre are leading the genre with inventive, poetic and short works that’ll leave you searching for more.

Here is Stylist’s guide to the flash fiction female writers you need to read (plus you could probably do it all in the next hour…).