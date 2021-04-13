It’s safe to say London is one of the best places to be a bookworm.

Not only do the capital’s winding, narrow streets hide some of the most famous literary locations in the world, but they also conceal some of the best specialist bookshops in the country, which are often home to rare or previously undiscovered pieces of literature.

So as the country sees lockdown lifted and non-essential retail re-opening this week, what better way to celebrate (and support small businesses) than with a wander among the shelves and displays of a few specialist bookshops in the hope of uncovering a new favourite novel, poem or piece of non-fiction.