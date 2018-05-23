Chick lit has long been a dirty word in literature. For most it describes a genre filled with silly, giggly prose centered around superficial women, with little depth and little impact. The usually pink and glittery covers that case its pages don’t usually help either, as pointed out recently by JoJo Moyes.

The best-selling author, who has penned successful novels such as Me Before You, spoke to the BBC about how the out-dated stereotype attached to this genre is holding back female authors and discouraging a potential readership from discovering the brilliant writing beneath a misleading book cover.

“So many women who write about quite difficult issues are lumped under the ‘chick lit’ umbrella,” Moyes explained. “It’s so reductive and disappointing - it puts off readers who might otherwise enjoy them.”

She continued to explain that previously, demands from supermarkets have forced publishers to pick easy-to-categorise covers for books they’re promoting, but this has a limiting effect on the audience.