The First and Second World Wars changed the lives of millions of people, from those who lost loved ones to those who were forced to move to new countries in fear of their lives, to those who saw horrors they will never forget.

Although many of those who fought in the Great War of 1914-1918 and the Second World War of 1939-1945 were men, they were supported by women who took on new roles, from those who were on the Home Front to those who went out onto the field of battle.