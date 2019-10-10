Young adult literature, or YA, has been having a moment for years now, since the rise of series like Divergent, and standalone books like The Fault in Our Stars.

The appetite for stories about our teenage years is showing no sign of slowing down, and it encompasses all genres, from dystopian mega-hits like The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins to contemporary romances such as To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han. It’s easy to see why: YA books can help teens to see themselves in fiction, especially with the recent increase in books about traditionally marginalised communities. They can help teenagers to work through tough situations, such as coming out or grief. And above all, they can be entertaining.