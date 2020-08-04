Alicia Garza’s powerful exploration of recent racial history is set to be published this autumn. The Purpose of Power: How to Build Movements for the 21st Century will hit shelves on 20 October 2020, publishing house Doubleday announced this morning.

Speaking about the book, Garza says: “This is a book about all the things I’ve learned along the way, the things I’m still learning, and what my learning may contribute in a time of profound catastrophe and limitless possibility.”

Black Lives Matter began as a hashtag in 2013 when Garza wrote what she calls “a love letter to Black people” on Facebook. But hashtags don’t build movements, she tells us. People do.

Interwoven with Garza’s personal experiences of life as a Black woman, The Purpose of Power is the story of how Garza responded to the persistent message that Black lives are of less value by knocking on doors to galvanise people to create change. It’s an insight into grassroots organising to deliver basic needs – affordable housing, workplace protections, access to good education – to those locked out of the economy by racism. It is an attempt to make sense not only of where Black Lives Matter came from but also the possibilities that it and movements like it hold for our collective futures.