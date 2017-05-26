Press isn’t wrong: Moriarty has definitely made it her business to churn out incredibly stories about women for women – so, if you have yet to watch it, you definitely need to check out Sky Atlantic’s critically acclaimed adaptation of her debut novel, Big Little Lies.

The seven-episode series weaves a complex tale about three mothers. Jane (Shailene Woodley), a single mother who recently moved to town, meets Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

The pair take the younger women under their wing and into the gossip machine of Monterey’s wealthy seaside community. A few months later, somebody is murdered at a local event – but who’s the killer? And, more importantly, who did they kill?

Expect betrayal, sex, and toxicity – and, yes, it does spiral out of control for a very frightening finale.

Images: Rex Features