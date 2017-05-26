The Husbands Secret: Blake Lively is set to star in her own version of Big Little Lies
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Fans of Big Little Lies, we have good news for you: another of Liane Moriarty’s books is set to be adapted for the big screen.
And, this time, Blake Lively is taking the lead.
The official plot for The Husband’s Secret reads: “Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick, a chronic perfectionist whose suburban bubble is burst when she finds a note from her husband addressed to her with instructions to open it in the event of his death… but he’s still alive.
“She then discovers a secret that her husband has been keeping from her for years, which leads her to realise that her life is built on a foundation of lies and murder.”
We don’t want to give too much away (you’ll find no spoilers here), but we’re happy to reveal that this is another story which puts women at the front and centre of the plot. Just as she did in Big Little Lies, Moriarty expertly explores female friendships, secrets, feuds, and relationships.
More importantly, she manages to weave it around a plot of murder most foul. Because, hey, it wouldn’t be a Moriarty novel if everyone made it to the end alive now, would it?
Speaking about the upcoming movie project, CBS Films President Terry Press said in a statement: “Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman, and Blake Lively’s unique combination of vulnerability, strength, and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realise Moriarty’s creation.”
Press isn’t wrong: Moriarty has definitely made it her business to churn out incredibly stories about women for women – so, if you have yet to watch it, you definitely need to check out Sky Atlantic’s critically acclaimed adaptation of her debut novel, Big Little Lies.
The seven-episode series weaves a complex tale about three mothers. Jane (Shailene Woodley), a single mother who recently moved to town, meets Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Celeste (Nicole Kidman).
The pair take the younger women under their wing and into the gossip machine of Monterey’s wealthy seaside community. A few months later, somebody is murdered at a local event – but who’s the killer? And, more importantly, who did they kill?
Expect betrayal, sex, and toxicity – and, yes, it does spiral out of control for a very frightening finale.
Images: Rex Features