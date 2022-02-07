Stylist exclusive: Bolu Babalola is back with her irresistible debut novel, Honey & Spice
Bolu Babalola is the new literary voice we just can’t get enough of. As well as wowing us all with her Love In Colour collection, she’s now releasing her debut novel – and Stylist can exclusively reveal all the details, including a first look at the cover.
Back in 2020, a collection of short stories swept onto the literary scene (and, immediately afterwards, our bookshelves) that blew us away with its joyous and detailed look at love – in all its forms.
Love In Colour cemented Bolu Babalola as a thoughtful writer and, as she took snapshots of history, Greek mythology and West African folktales and expertly wove them into the short story collection, we knew we’d be counting down the days till her next release.
Well, fans of Babalola can most certainly rejoice as we don’t have long to wait at all. Her debut novel, Honey & Spice, is a culmination of Babalola’s trademark humour, romance and, of course, all the messy (and wonderful) bits that come with any new relationship.
As well as being a self-appointed ‘romcomoisseur’, Babalola saw her collection Love In Colour rise to the top of Sunday Times bestseller lists and even be shortlisted for Waterstones Book Of The Year.
The London-based writer – and ‘lover of love’ – first cut her teeth in the book world after she was shortlisted in 4th Estate’s B4ME competition in 2016 for her short story Netflix & Chill, a hilarious teen romance.
Since then, she has worked as a writer and has gone on to be part of the writing team behind upcoming BBC psychological thriller series Chloe, as well as Channel 4’s comedy Big Age which she created, wrote and executive produced.
Honey & Spice promises to bring 90s nostalgia to the college campus-set surroundings and will be “sprinkled with cutting observations on millennial love”, according to the book’s synopsis.
Publishing in hardback on 21 July, the book will follow Kiki Banjo – an expert on love and romance – who calmly and firmly steers her friends away from the mess of ‘situationships’ and heartbreak. That is, until she meets Malakai Korede.
As the host of the popular student radio show, Brown Sugar, it is Kiki’s mission to make sure the women who make up the Afro-Caribbean society at Whitewell University also don’t fall into the mess of players and heartbreak.
But when Kiki meets “distressingly handsome and charming” newcomer Malakai Korede – who she has publicly denounced as ‘the wasteman of Whitewell’ – her defences are weakened and her heart is most certainly compromised.
Soon, the pair find themselves in a fake relationship that they’ve both agreed to in order to salvage their reputations and save their futures but soon, Kiki finds herself in danger of falling for the very man she warned the girls around her about.
Honey & Spice is not just side-splittingly funny but is full of delicious tension and romantic intrigue that will make you weak at the knees.
Excitingly, we can also give you your first look at the beautiful cover of Honey & Spice. Take a look:
If you liked Kiley Reid’s Such A Fun Age, Raven Leilani’s Luster or Netflix’s Sex Education, you’ll want to add this debut novel to your reading list as soon as possible – we promise.
Given Babalola’s ability to capture our imagination with her fun and flirty stories, something tells us that this debut novel will be simply unputdownable. For now, preorder Honey & Spice here.
Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola, published by Headline, is available to pre-order from Waterstones now and is available to buy from 21 July 2022 in hardback, RRP £14.99.
Images: Headline/Kelly Green