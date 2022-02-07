Back in 2020, a collection of short stories swept onto the literary scene (and, immediately afterwards, our bookshelves) that blew us away with its joyous and detailed look at love – in all its forms.

Love In Colour cemented Bolu Babalola as a thoughtful writer and, as she took snapshots of history, Greek mythology and West African folktales and expertly wove them into the short story collection, we knew we’d be counting down the days till her next release.

Well, fans of Babalola can most certainly rejoice as we don’t have long to wait at all. Her debut novel, Honey & Spice, is a culmination of Babalola’s trademark humour, romance and, of course, all the messy (and wonderful) bits that come with any new relationship.