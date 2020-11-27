If the book lover in your life hasn’t already picked up these titles then these are definitely what they’d like to open on Christmas morning: Hilary Mantel’s audacious and captivating The Mirror And The Light (£23.25, Fourth Estate) made us read the Wolf Hall trilogy from scratch and is a striking reminder that we’ve been dealing with pandemics, breaks with Europe and questionable governments for over 500 years.

Barack Obama’s first volume of his presidential memoirs, A Promised Land (£25, Viking) has been the biggest release of the year and gives a very human insight into the White House while Maggie O’Farrell’s beautiful Hamnet (£18.60, Headline) won legions of fans (and nabbed The Women’s Prize For Fiction).

Booker winner Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (£14.99, Pan Macmillan) is also a moving must-read and Curtis Sittenfeld’s alternative reality Rodham (£15.79, Transworld) has an ending that’ll leave any reader sobbing. Finally, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (£14.99, Dialogue) has rightfully been everywhere this year and is an excellent gift for fiction fans.