What I didn’t account for in an infancy spent preparing for adulthood was being diagnosed with an incurable illness before I’d even turned twenty. Four months into my first year at university, I was rushed into the acute medical ward of Epsom Hospital following over six months of internal bleeding, weight loss, and a strange habit of fainting at any given moment. After spending the first twenty-four hours in a haze of sedation and confusion, I came to hooked up to a drip of steroids and being spoken to by doctors who provided few answers.

Even when faced with a world-altering medical condition, I remained irritatingly insistent that a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease wouldn’t screw up my plans. During my first hospital stay, I ignored the advice of doctors who urged me to rest, and instead made the astute decision to temporarily discharge myself to attend a seminar at university – despite medical professionals advising me I could very easily die if I did so.

I might have chosen to ignore both my clinicians and my body in favour of attempting to further my education, but in the days that followed, I learned that my health – or lack thereof – would have more of an impact on my life than a 2:1 from a middling university. Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease. Little is known about it, but many classify the illness as an autoimmune condition. In short, my digestive system views itself as a foreign object it should attack. Severity of the condition varies, but my symptoms include abdominal pain, low energy, and a general feeling of having no idea what is going on with my bowels. It’s unknown why people contract Crohn’s. It’s not easily pinpointed to one specific trigger; anything from unlucky genes to stress, a food group, lack of sleep or an internal bodily reaction can set the disease in motion.

During the first couple of years of my life as a chronically ill woman, I refused to believe my condition would be any more prominent in my life than a minor inconvenience. Despite hospital stays, medication changes and multiple specialist appointments, despite having to inject myself with immunosuppressants, suffering extreme joint pain and debilitating fatigue, I set about my predetermined plans as if nothing had happened. When approaching life with such extreme denial and tunnel vision, the void seemed further away than ever before.

