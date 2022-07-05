2018

On the whole, they enjoy a funeral. Michael, because it appeals to his sense of ceremony, Hanna, because she likes the drama, and Alice, because it brings people together.

Their mother, because it gives her a sense of achievement. Alice is early today, waiting at the entrance of the crematorium to greet people. It is her role in life to be early for things, just as it is Hanna’s to be late (or else not there at all, or else there when she shouldn’t be).

‘It would be friendlier to wait outside,’ her mother says. ‘But it’s raining.’

‘This is a funeral, Alice,’ her mother says, as if this requires people to be wet. But since her mother has shown no sign of volunteering to wait in the rain with her, and has in fact now vanished, Alice stays where she is, loitering in the overheated entrance corridor that smells of disinfectant and damp wool and something else more cloying and elusive that Alice fervently hopes is not the scent of death.

She has helped her mother to organize the funeral, or at least that seems to be the party line. In fact, Alice has done most of it alone, quietly liaising with the funeral directors, finalizing the order of service with the celebrant (a slightly odd title in the circum- stances, Alice thinks) and booking the nearby Working Men’s Club for the wake. The refreshments have caused her the most worry, since she has very little idea who will be attending. She spent a Saturday a couple of weeks ago going through her aunt’s papers in the old house, finding a few addresses here and there (some without accompanying names), to which she sent out notes about the funeral. There were some telephone numbers too, so Alice was able to leave a couple of voicemails, spoke to one very nice man who denied all knowledge of her aunt, and a less nice woman who shouted at her and slammed the phone down. A few of her aunt’s neighbours have said they’ll come, mostly elderly people who have lived on the street since long before Alice’s grandparents died.