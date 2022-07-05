Book of the week: read an extract from I’m Sorry You Feel That Way by Rebecca Wait
2018
On the whole, they enjoy a funeral. Michael, because it appeals to his sense of ceremony, Hanna, because she likes the drama, and Alice, because it brings people together.
Their mother, because it gives her a sense of achievement. Alice is early today, waiting at the entrance of the crematorium to greet people. It is her role in life to be early for things, just as it is Hanna’s to be late (or else not there at all, or else there when she shouldn’t be).
‘It would be friendlier to wait outside,’ her mother says. ‘But it’s raining.’
‘This is a funeral, Alice,’ her mother says, as if this requires people to be wet. But since her mother has shown no sign of volunteering to wait in the rain with her, and has in fact now vanished, Alice stays where she is, loitering in the overheated entrance corridor that smells of disinfectant and damp wool and something else more cloying and elusive that Alice fervently hopes is not the scent of death.
She has helped her mother to organize the funeral, or at least that seems to be the party line. In fact, Alice has done most of it alone, quietly liaising with the funeral directors, finalizing the order of service with the celebrant (a slightly odd title in the circum- stances, Alice thinks) and booking the nearby Working Men’s Club for the wake. The refreshments have caused her the most worry, since she has very little idea who will be attending. She spent a Saturday a couple of weeks ago going through her aunt’s papers in the old house, finding a few addresses here and there (some without accompanying names), to which she sent out notes about the funeral. There were some telephone numbers too, so Alice was able to leave a couple of voicemails, spoke to one very nice man who denied all knowledge of her aunt, and a less nice woman who shouted at her and slammed the phone down. A few of her aunt’s neighbours have said they’ll come, mostly elderly people who have lived on the street since long before Alice’s grandparents died.
Her aunt’s coffin is already in place at the front of the chapel. Alice’s mother didn’t want it being carried in ceremoniously in front of everyone. ‘Such an unnecessary fuss,’ she said. ‘And what if they drop it?’
‘They won’t drop it,’ Alice said.
‘They may do. Your aunt was not a light woman.’
Alice, who has always tried to love her aunt, let this pass.
The first few cars are pulling into the car park now. Through the rain-streaked panel of the door, Alice watches people emerge, and feels an anxious pang on their behalf: her old problem with arrivals. She has had difficulty arriving her whole life. As a child, being taken to a friend’s house to play (or worse still, for a party), or even to her grandparents’ house, she would feel the prickling, restless build of anxiety as the car pulled up, then the horrible plummet in her stomach as the engine was turned off (Hanna, meanwhile, would be striding ahead down the path, never looking back). The occasions themselves would usually be fine, and sometimes even enjoyable. But the chasm that exists between not being at a social gathering and being at a social gathering has always seemed vast to Alice, and yet must somehow be traversed in a few seconds.
Alice can’t see Hanna among the arrivals. She heaves open the thick wooden door to welcome in a pair of elderly women she recognizes as her aunt’s neighbours, Mrs Linden and Mrs Jackson, the names coming back to her just in time. They exchange some remarks about the miserable weather, then Alice turns to greet the man who has come in after them. He is very thin, with a sparse comb-over, and is dressed in a light brown suede waistcoat, now speckled with darker spots of rain.
‘I was an intimate friend of hers,’ he says, shaking Alice’s hand. Alice is slightly unsettled by the special emphasis he places on ‘intimate’.
‘That’s lovely,’ she says. ‘Where did you meet?’
He glances round him, as if afraid of being overheard. ‘Here and there,’ he says.
This response does not seem to invite elucidation. ‘Did you know each other for a long time?’ Alice tries.
‘Well. In a manner of speaking.’
Alice is starting to find this exchange rather challenging, so she is relieved when her attention is claimed by a large woman she doesn’t recognize in a sparkly navy blazer, who comes through the door and presses her hand and says, ‘Hello love!’
Alice says, ‘Hello. Thanks so much for coming.’
‘Oh, not at all. Good to see you again after all this time.’ This alarms Alice, since the woman doesn’t look familiar to her. But the woman is staring at her expectantly and Alice doesn’t want to hurt her feelings, so she says feebly, ‘You too. Lovely to see you.’
‘A sad day, this,’ the woman says.
Alice agrees that it is. Mrs Linden and Mrs Jackson have moved on down the corridor now, but the intimate friend still hovers at Alice’s elbow. Alice hopes he won’t ask to be introduced. It strikes her suddenly that she doesn’t know his name either.
She hazards to the woman, hoping for useful information, ‘How was your journey?’
‘It was easy, love,’ the woman says. ‘You know we only live round the corner.’ One of the neighbours, Alice thinks triumphantly.
Then the woman smiles. ‘Funny, you look just like him. God, but we’ll miss him, won’t we?’
Now it dawns on Alice that there has been some kind of mistake, but she can’t think how best to address it.
‘It’s uncanny actually,’ the woman says, peering at Alice more closely. ‘It’s like seeing him again, living in you. You have his eyes. And his nose – his famous nose! – and even his jawline.’
Alice, beginning to feel this comparison does not flatter her, says, ‘Actually, I think—’
But the woman cuts her off with, ‘Well, I must go and find Marjorie. She text me saying she’s saved me a seat, and you know what she’s like.’
Alice is left alone with her aunt’s friend in the waistcoat. She feels her humiliation has been compounded by being witnessed by him and tries to come up with a suitably casual, amused comment to carry the situation off, but before she can speak, the man says, ‘She seems nice. If you don’t mind, I’ll go in and sit down now.’
Alice watches him go. She has been thrown into one of her spirals of self-recrimination and spends the next few minutes trying to retrace her conversational steps with the woman in the blazer to decide what she should have done differently. It seems likely that this will become one of those shame memories that haunt her in the middle of the night.
She becomes aware now of being too hot, of the sweat that is already gathering at her armpits, dampening the thick material of her dress. The dress itself is a mistake, a panic buy from a few days ago. It had looked so elegant on the website, but when Alice studied herself in the mirror this morning, she seemed to be wearing a dark sack, the kind she imagines she might wear if performing penance in biblical times. And the material, so voluminous overall, is somehow too tight at the armpits, absorbing Alice’s sweat whilst also restricting the movement of her arms.
She is too distracted by this cumulation of small disasters to notice Hanna sidling up behind her.
‘I came in through the other door,’ Hanna says, when Alice turns and sees her. ‘Did you know there’s another chapel at the back? I almost ended up at the wrong funeral.’ She lowers her voice. ‘So … Where is she?’
Alice says, ‘In the coffin at the front. They already brought her in.’
Hanna gives a sharp laugh. ‘I meant our mother. Don’t get my hopes up.’
‘I don’t know. We came together, but then I lost her.’ ‘How has she been today?’
‘Quite cheerful.’
‘God in heaven.’
Alice puts her hands in the pockets of her sack dress, curling her fingers around the clump of tissues she placed in each one before setting off this morning. She says, ‘Was your journey OK?’
‘Yes. You know. Long.’
They are both silent for a moment.
Hanna says, ‘Did you know this is our ninth funeral? As a family.’ ‘Can’t be.’
‘It is. Look. Two sets of grandparents. Great Aunt May. Old Mrs Mulligan from across the road, who did not like us. Then Mr Mulligan the following year. Because we’d been such a success at Mrs Mulligan’s.’
Alice says the last one, so Hanna doesn’t have to. ‘Dad.’
‘So you see,’ Hanna says. ‘Quite an extensive list. People will start to ask questions.’
Then she spots their mother coming out of the loos.
‘Catch you later,’ she says, melting away down the corridor. ‘See you,’ Alice says.
It is their first conversation in four years.