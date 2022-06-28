Book of the week: read an extract of Complicit by Winnie M Li
Stylist’s book of the week is Complicit by Winnie M Li, which shines a spotlight on misogyny and abuse in the film industry.
‘So film characters are memorable – should be memorable – if you can get a sense of their interior life. If you can imagine their hopes and their fears, what their past was like, their insecurities and weaknesses.’
The kids are nodding, but I have no idea if any of this is actually percolating into their brains.
‘So your challenge, as a screenwriter, is to write a character who isn’t just a cliche because she’s pretty or because he … fights well. But a character who could have started out as someone you knew in real life. Someone believable.’
They’re still paying attention to me, so I continue on.
‘Movies are about the suspension of disbelief. People can fly, cities can get blown up, sure. But in order for the movies to work, you have to believe in the characters first.’
My students gaze back at me, an inscrutable herd.
Danny raises his hand. ‘Sarah?’ he asks.
‘Yep, what is it?’
‘Speaking of believability, what do you think about all these accusations going around?’
I look at him, and I feel my pulse increase, even though I doubt my students suspect anything.
I stay silent, giving him space to continue.
‘You know, all this stuff about Bill Cosby and that Weinstein guy… All these women accusing them of assaulting them over the years. Do you believe all those stories? I mean, it’s crazy, isn’t it?’
I am careful about how I craft my words, careful to maintain a teacherly tone. ‘What do you think is crazy about it?’
‘I mean, why’s this all coming out now, when they were quiet about it before? It’s kind of suspicious, isn’t it?’
And I am stuck, wishing, for one moment, to launch into a real lesson for the students: how the industry really works, all the improbabilities and the hierarchies and the crushing desperation of wanting that career. But there are limits to what I can teach as their lecturer.
‘I don’t think … Just because they’ve waited so long to tell these stories … I don’t think that necessarily means these things didn’t happen. Maybe we listen to them first before forming an opinion.’
Danny has an odd, unsatisfied look on his face, but before I can say anything, Claudia pipes up, her hand raised hesitantly.
‘Um, Sarah? I saw on the IMDb that you and Holly Randolph worked together on a film. Is that true?’
‘Whaaaaaat?!’ one of the kids chokes. ‘No way.’
If they weren’t already paying attention, now every single student is staring at me, waiting for my answer.
Ah yes, the Internet Movie Database. Online archive of every film ever made and every person involved in every film ever made. I could have, if I really wanted, tried to remove my name from the IMDb, but some remaining shred of pride has stopped me. The IMDb listing is my lasting proof that I had once been a person of note, a mover and shaker (or so I’d thought), someone who once had done more impressive things than teaching Screenwriting 101 to a bunch of kids at a no-name college.
Nothing really dies, in this day and age.
I can’t lie about it, of course. It’s spelled out right there on the IMDb, which any student could bring up this minute on their phones.
‘Yes,’ I say, after a pause. ‘I worked on one of her early films.’ I do not mention that was the film which sent her career stratospheric, or that I was associate producer on it.
Avery gasps again. ‘Oh my god, what was she like? I absolutely love her!’
‘Holly Randolph was great to work with,’ I nod. ‘I’m really happy for her success.’
I’m aware of how superficial my answer sounds, rattled off as if I were a brainwashed soldier from The Manchurian Candidate. But a shadow of nausea tugs at me. I know that if you were to examine that same IMDb listing, you would find another name located not far from Holly’s and mine. A name credited as executive producer of that film. A name which I’d rather forget.
I glance at the clock, thankful I only have two minutes of class left.
‘Listen,’ I say, regaining control. ‘I think we’re getting off-topic here. For homework this week, I want you to find a compelling character in a film – not a superhero movie, please. Watch all the scenes with that character, take notes on why you find him or her particularly compelling. What about that character is believable? What makes you want to keep watching?’
The kids grumble. Just when things were getting interesting, I have to steer them back towards homework.
The irony is not lost on me, as I pack up my papers at my desk, my head down, my face frozen in an emotionless expression.
What about that character is believable?
The characters that live on in our memories, the ones that were real. All their weaknesses, all their special skills and talents, all their hidden sides.
Thom Gallagher of The New York Times. What do you have to say?
I hope this email does not come as an inconvenience, but I am investigating some past events regarding the film producer Hugo North for an important piece for The New York Times. I believed you used to work with Mr North at Conquest Films in the mid 2000s. I was wondering if you might have some time to talk on the phone or meet in person to answer a few questions. Please do know that whatever you say will be treated with the utmost confidence, if you wish it to be so …