Last year, Reese Witherspoon announced she is adapting the best-selling book, Daisy Jones & The Six.

The book follows the story of lead singer Daisy Jones, who is born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents. She is a spirited and enigmatic singer/songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the LA music scene in the 1970s.

Riley Keough will play Jones in the Amazon Prime Video limited musical series. Although there isn’t a release date yet, it’s likely to be released in 2021.

Buy Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid at Daunt books, £8.99