It’s already been another brilliant for books.

Last week, Maggie O’Farrell was named the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2020 winner with her novel Hamnet.

Now, we’re one step closer to finding out whose taking home the biggest award in the industry: the Booker Prize for Fiction 2020.

The shortlist of six books has just been announced, which includes four female writers and four debut novelists.

Let’s take a look at the novels we should all probably add to our autumn reading list this year…