The six books were selected by the 2021 judging panel: historian and chair Maya Jasanoff, writer and editor Horatia Harrod, actor Natascha McElhone, twice Booker-shortlisted novelist and professor Chigozie Obioma, and writer and former Archbishop Rowan Williams.

While all of the novels on the shortlist are clearly deserving of the award, we’re most excited about Lockwood’s novel – which just so happens to be the author’s fiction debut.

The book, which is a unique take on the absurdity of the internet and what it means to be ‘online’ in the face of human loss, has not only made its way onto the Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist, but it was also one of the six books on the Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist.