For those who fancy a challenge, though, we recommend turning your attention to the books everyone lies about reading.

A study of the reading habits of 2,000 Britons commissioned by the BBC Store found that one in four bluffed about reading a classic when a TV adaptation of it was shown, with the most popular reasons being not wanting to miss out on the conversation and wanting to appear more intelligent.

And that’s something Stylist’s Hollie Richardson can definitely relate to.

“If I’m in a group and they’re all talking about a book I feel I should have read, it’s unlikely that I’ll stop them and ‘fess up,” she says. “I guess it’s the initial ‘oh my god you haven’t read it?’ reaction that makes me feel like I’m stupid or lazy for not reading it.”