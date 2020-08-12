Aussie comedian and journalist Emma Markezic was drunk at a wedding when she felt a lump in her breast; unfazed she carried on getting happily tipsy and kissing one of the band. Returning to Australia, it soon became clear she had an aggressive tumour and found herself living on her own “bald and broke” after surgery and chemo. So what do you do when “you step on one of the great Lego pieces of life” – a curveball that could mean losing someone you love? A miscarriage? A redundancy from a career you want? Divorce? Depression?

Well, in this brilliant, very funny and bold book that’s out 9 August, Markezic explores what trauma is (crucially, according to PTSD counsellor Paul Joseph Stevenson it’s not about what happens to you but how you’re wired to respond to it – someone can walk away from a terrible accident unscathed while another person can be left traumatised by a simple social situation) and how to find the resilience to navigate it using 18 techniques (you don’t have to put them all into practice) that can come in handy when the chips are down.

From understanding how happiness works (50% determined by birth, 10% by external circumstances and the rest is something we can work on) to training your brain, Markezic has created an incredible how-to manual that’ll help us all.

Shop Curveballs: How To Keep It Together When Life Tries To Tear You A New One by Emma Markezic (£12.99, HarperCollins) at Waterstones