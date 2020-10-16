This is the book single women are reaching for again in lockdown

Going through a pandemic without a romantic partner has a unique and unpredictable ebb and flow. It’s forced me to do something I’ve put off facing for most of my very single life: really addressing what I want and need from a relationship, and actually going out there to find it. This means that, weirdly, I’ve dated more in the last few months than I have in all the summers that came before. I’ve made romance a new priority, and that has required me to be more vulnerable, more open.

It’s been… an interesting time for me. And with autumn’s so-called “cuffing season” among us, I’m questioning my dating behaviours more than ever before. That’s why I’ve been turning to passages in Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love. I first read it in one gulp three years ago on a 36-hour train journey in India three years ago, and I knew it would give me the comfort, reassurance and laughs that I need when it comes to matters of the heart right now. It also reminds me of how much I love my friends.

When I spoke to my friends, it turned out that a handful of them had actually been revisiting the book too. My flatmate spent a drizzly September Sunday snuggled on the sofa with the book in hand. My best friend WhatsApped me pictures of passages along with strings of love heart emojis. And a friend in book club said she’d dug it out again.