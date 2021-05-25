Daisy Jones And The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid was one of the biggest breakout books of 2019 as hordes of us fell for the hedonistic tale of the eponymous 70s fictional rock band. Winner of the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Historical Fiction and a Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller, Daisy Jones is a talented singer on the rise. However, when she’s paired with The Six – a blues rock band – its leader Billy Dunne (who also happens to be married to the incredible Camila) winds up falling for both her talent and the singer herself.

Filled with of-the-era gossip (it’s partly inspired by the complex intertwining love stories of Fleetwood Mac with nods to A Star Is Born), Jenkins Reid’s novel is written as a convincing oral history featuring interviews with all the band and the people surrounding them.