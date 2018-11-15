15 books that taught us to have courage and be kind

The Harry Potter books are, without a doubt, the tomes which so many millennials live their lives by. At a glance, it’s a classic tale of good versus evil – but, throughout, Rowling acknowledges the fact that no one is inherently either.

Voldemort may be monstrous, but he was, once upon a time, a lost little boy called Tom Riddle, who grew up in orphanages and never knew his parents. Ron Weasley may be funny and warm, but he has seriously backwards ideas when it comes to slave labour (we’re talking, of course, about the unjust manner in which house-elves are treated). Severus Snape was a vindictive bully, but he put his life on the line in order to protect the son of the woman he loved. And Albus Dumbledore may be kind, and just, and utterly, utterly noble, but even he, as a young boy, found himself tempted by the concepts of wizarding domination and power.

“[It] was my weakness and temptation,” he later tells Harry (another who hangs between the black and white world of good and evil), his voice filled with regret.

With the exception of Voldemort, all of the above are remembered as heroes. Perhaps the message of this entire story can be summed up in the very first few chapters of The Philosopher’s Stone, when Harry dons Hogwarts’ singing Sorting Hat.

“Difficult,” the hat whispers, as it attempts to place Harry in one of the school’s prestigious houses. “Very difficult. Plenty of courage, I see. Not a bad mind either. There’s talent, oh my goodness, yes — and a nice thirst to prove yourself, now that’s interesting… so where shall I put you?”

Harry, desperate to avoid being placed in the house which favours pureblood students – and, as a result, has churned out many Dark wizards over the years (Voldemort included), pleads with the hat to place him in any other house at all.

“Not Slytherin, eh?” the hat responds. “Are you sure? You could be great, you know, it’s all here in your head, and Slytherin will help you on the way to greatness, no doubt about that – no? Well, if you’re sure – better be GRYFFINDOR!”

That’s right: our destinies are not set in stone – and we have a choice when it comes to shaping our moral characters. Most importantly, we have to choose to be brave: Harry, had he not spoken, would have been sorted into Slytherin. Instead, he demanded a new fate for himself, and was instead placed into Gryffindor, the house of the brave and bold.