The book that defined a generation, Sally Rooney’s Normal People became an instant classic on its release in August 2018 as her deceptively straightforward writing delved into a complex narrative on love, resentment, envy, loneliness and selflessness in the tale of Marianne and Connell.

From its now-iconic cover by designer Jon Gray to our national lockdown obsession with Connell’s chain via its ability to open up conversations about money and class, depression and BDSM, Rooney’s book somehow hit different nerves within us all. With her third novel, Beautiful World Where Are You?, due out on 7 September, the hype is building with book bloggers frantically trying to get hold of advanced copies from Rooney’s publisher, Faber. Which is why we’ve helpfully compiled three books to see you through until then.