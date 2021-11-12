Almost 20 years after Quinn put down her pen as the notorious gossip writer, Lady Whistledown has returned in a new book, The Wit And Wisdom Of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown’s Official Guide.

In an interview with People, Quinn explained that the new book would give a deeper insight into the show’s much-loved characters, with each chapter dedicated to the aristocratic siblings of the Bridgerton family - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth - as well as other key characters including Duke Simon, Lady Danbury and Lady Violet, the mother of the Bridgerton clan.

“It was an absolute joy to revisit the books and characters for The Wit And Wisdom Of Bridgerton. There were so many tiny moments I’d forgotten about,” she said.

“[The book] was conceived with Bridgerton readers in mind, but I think that Netflix fans who haven’t read the books will enjoy it, too,” she continued. “It provides a deeper understanding of the characters brought so skillfully to life on the show.”