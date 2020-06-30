British Book Awards 2020: Crime and Thriller Book of the Year shortlist reviews

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the British Book Awards – aka The Nibbies – and excitingly, the Crime and Thriller Book of the Year category is this year supported by Stylist. And what a year it’s been!

Last night it was annouced debut Nigerian novelist Oyinkan Braithwaite won the Crime & Thriller Book of the Year award for her novel My Sister, The Serial Killer.

Fancy giving it a read? Well, Alison Flood, who chaired the Crime and Thriller judging panel for this year’s British Book Awards, has reviewed every book shortlisted in the category.

Scroll down for the best Crime and Thriller books to read this year.