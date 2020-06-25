The British Book Awards – aka The Nibbies – are the UK publishing industry’s leading awards, and this year’s ceremony is all set for Monday 29 June. The eight Book of the Year winners will be decided by separate panels, with judges including star food critic Jay Rayner, author and broadcaster Loyd Grossman and Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff, head of editorial at gal- dem. A separate panel will go on to choose the overall Book of the Year, where The High Low podcast co- host Pandora Sykes is judging alongside TLS editor Stig Abell and former MP Luciana Berger.

In even more exciting news, this year the Crime and Thriller Book of the Year is supported by Stylist.

So who made the shortlist? Well, queen of crime Val McDermid’s throne is challenged by debut Nigerian novelist Oyinkan Braithwaite’s LA Times Book Prize-winning My Sister the Serial Killer and Lucy Foley’s highly acclaimed first foray into crime, The Hunting Party.

Last year’s Author of the Year, Lee Child, is also in the running for Crime & Thriller Book of the Year, with Blue Moon.