British Book Awards shortlist: the debuts to read now
The British Book Awards has announced this year’s shortlist and Stylist has exciting news to share about the Debut of the Year category.
The British Book Awards – aka The Nibbies – is one of the UK publishing industry’s leading awards, and this morning the shortlist was announced. Honouring the best UK writers and their work across fiction, non-fiction and children’s books, this year’s judges (Gabby Logan, Rob Rinder, Ugo Monye and Giovanna Fletcher) have the unenviable task of deciding the book of the year winners by category, which will be announced in a ceremony on 25 May 2022.
“[The shortlists] show that writing and publishing remain in good health as readers continue to turn to books during the pandemic,” said Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the British Book Awards judges. “We were particularly delighted with the number of submissions in the new Discover award that looks to amplify traditionally under-represented writers and their publishers, with these books offering a glimpse of the riches to come as the book market continues to widen its reach.”
We couldn’t agree more – there’s a thrilling range of talent on display across all 12 categories. For Fiction Book of the Year, Sally Rooney’s much-anticipated Beautiful World, Where Are You takes on Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara And The Sun, his first book published since he was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature, and Meg Mason’s instant Sunday Times bestseller Sorrow And Bliss. In the non-fiction category, The Lyrics by Paul McCartney sits alongside baking queen Jane Dunn for Jane’s Patisserie, while Adam Kay is shortlisted for the third year in a row – this time for Kay’s Marvellous Medicine.
The category we’re most excited about, however, is the Fiction Debut of the Year, so much so that we’re sponsoring it at Stylist. And with titles such as Raven Leilani’s dark romance Luster and Natasha Brown’s thought-provoking Assembly topping the list, the competition is fierce.
See the full Debut of the Year shortlist here:
Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson (Viking, Penguin General)
Assembly by Natasha Brown (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin General)
Mrs Death Misses Death by Salena Godden (Canongate Books)
Luster by Raven Leilani (Picador, Pan Macmillan)
How To Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie (Borough Press, HarperCollins)
She Who Became The Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan (Mantle, Pan Macmillan)
Images: courtesy of publishers and British Book Awards