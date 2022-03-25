British Book Awards shortlist: the debuts to read now

The British Book Awards – aka The Nibbies – is one of the UK publishing industry’s leading awards, and this morning the shortlist was announced. Honouring the best UK writers and their work across fiction, non-fiction and children’s books, this year’s judges (Gabby Logan, Rob Rinder, Ugo Monye and Giovanna Fletcher) have the unenviable task of deciding the book of the year winners by category, which will be announced in a ceremony on 25 May 2022.

“[The shortlists] show that writing and publishing remain in good health as readers continue to turn to books during the pandemic,” said Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the British Book Awards judges. “We were particularly delighted with the number of submissions in the new Discover award that looks to amplify traditionally under-represented writers and their publishers, with these books offering a glimpse of the riches to come as the book market continues to widen its reach.”