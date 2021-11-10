The ‘naughty’ Christina – or ‘Xtina’, as she christened herself for her second release, Stripped – was not fond of clothes. The album’s cover features a topless Aguilera, long blonde hair barely covering her breasts and tight-fitting trousers barely covering her pubic region. The music video for lead track Dirrty was controversial when it dropped as it featured the singer wearing a bikini and leather chaps, with heavily kohled eyes, long black hair extensions, a nose piercing and a lip ring completing the look.

It is unclear now why this was video was so shocking or how it positioned Aguilera as more provocative than Spears. Britney had already emerged as not that innocent with I’m A Slave 4 U, but critics had heralded that track a triumph, with the NME even going so far as to proclaim, “The song is funk the way God intended – hypnotic, insistent, mysterious, suggestive … If Prince was a nineteen-year-old former Disney Club host and virgin, he’d be proud to create such a record.”

Dirrty came out in 2002 – a full year after Britney had performed I’m A Slave 4 U at the VMAs and almost two years after she had stripped to a nude ensemble at the same awards show during a medley of the Rolling Stones’ Satisfaction and Oops! … I Did It Again. Perhaps Christina’s ‘face hardware’, dark underlayer of hair and collaboration with hip-hop royalty Redman were all too much for the sensibilities of the chart audience, who were still reeling in the wake of Brit’s transformation from schoolgirl to sexy vamp. Unlike Spears’ virgin/seductress duality, Aguilera was unambiguous; her song lyrics, appearance and videos were unapologetically bad-ass.