Details about the record-breaking deal have not been revealed at this point in time, although Page Six reports that the agreement is said to be worth as much as $15 million and that the book sparked a bidding war involving multiple other publishers.

Over the past few months, Spears has been dropping hints on Instagram that she has plenty of stories to share regarding her court-ordered conservatorship and the relatives that were allegedly complicit in her suffering.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” she wrote on Instagram in October.

Earlier that month, she also criticised her family for their collective inaction in the continuation of the legal arrangement established by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in 2008.

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from them] so they can f–k with you !!!!” she wrote.