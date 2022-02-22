Britney Spears is about to set the record straight on her personal life in a new tell-all memoir
- Posted by
- Christobel Hastings
- Published
Britney Spears is finally free from her notorious conservatorship – and now, the pop star has landed a massive publishing deal for a tell-all memoir about her music career, personal life and relationship with her family.
It’s been just over three months since a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally terminated the conservatorship that controlled Britney Spears’ life for nearly 14 years. Now making news headlines on her own terms, Spears has been celebrating her newfound freedom and speaking up about the gruelling conditions of the court arrangement that she was subjected to against her will.
Now, the pop star is officially getting the chance to set the record straight. According to Deadline, Spears has signed a multimillion-dollar book deal with Simon & Schuster to publish a tell-all memoir about her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.
Details about the record-breaking deal have not been revealed at this point in time, although Page Six reports that the agreement is said to be worth as much as $15 million and that the book sparked a bidding war involving multiple other publishers.
Over the past few months, Spears has been dropping hints on Instagram that she has plenty of stories to share regarding her court-ordered conservatorship and the relatives that were allegedly complicit in her suffering.
“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” she wrote on Instagram in October.
Earlier that month, she also criticised her family for their collective inaction in the continuation of the legal arrangement established by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in 2008.
“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from them] so they can f–k with you !!!!” she wrote.
Following the termination of her conservatorship, Spears also released a video statement publicly addressing her family for the first time.
“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut… but not this time… I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Spears shared a photo of an old-school typewriter earlier this year, alongside the caption: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”
As well as penning a memoir, Spears also revealed that she is working on her first music project in five years since going on an “indefinite work hiatus” in 2019. Sharing a video of herself dancing to a fan favourite song from her 2007 album, Blackout, she wrote on Instagram: “This is a tease of what’s to come !!!!”
The dissolution of Spears’ conservatorship came during her time off, when the singer was granted the right to hire a lawyer of her choosing for the first time since the legal arrangement came into place in 2008. She selected former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who, after a hard-fought battle, helped bring an end to the legal arrangement that controlled her personal, medical and financial affairs for over a decade.
Earlier this month, Spears shared a letter she had received in December from two members of the US House of Representatives inviting her to Congress to discuss the battle over her conservatorship. Spears explained on Instagram that while she wasn’t in a position to attend at that point in time, the letter made her feel “heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life”.
“In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy,” she wrote.
“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all… I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave! I wish I would have been… I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me.”
Image: Getty