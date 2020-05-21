There’s a lot of buzz around the star-studded adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl, which is expected to be released in the UK in July.

The semi-autobiographical story follows teenager Johanna, who fights her way out of poverty on a council estate in Wolverhampton to become a junior writer at a music magazine, becoming very rock and roll in the process.

Emerging comedy talent Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart) takes on the lead role, so of course it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.