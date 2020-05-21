How To Build A Girl fans: Caitlin Moran has a new book for you
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
How To Build A Girl author Caitlin Moran has just announced a new book, and it’s being released this summer – here’s everything we know about it.
There’s a lot of buzz around the star-studded adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl, which is expected to be released in the UK in July.
The semi-autobiographical story follows teenager Johanna, who fights her way out of poverty on a council estate in Wolverhampton to become a junior writer at a music magazine, becoming very rock and roll in the process.
Emerging comedy talent Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart) takes on the lead role, so of course it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.
But if you want a bit more of Moran’s witty, lively, feminist writing to keep you going through lockdown, you’ll be excited to hear she’s launching a new book this summer.
Moran’s new book, More Than A Woman, is the follow-up to her international bestselling, modern classic, How To Be A Woman, which she published 10 years ago.
This new manifesto for change continues to address crucial issues of feminism, motherhood and general everyday life, but from Moran’s older perspective.
Announcing news of the book on Twitter, Moran explained: “Pah pah pah PAH – so here’s my news: I WROTE ANOTHER BOOK. Because, it turns out, all the stuff I covered in How To Be A Woman was the EASY stuff: middle-age is when it gets HARD. Because you’re the one solving everyone else’s problems. You become the Fourth Emergency Service.”
Expect Moran to examine questions such as:
- Can feminists gave Botox?
- Why has wine turned against you?
- Why is there no such thing as a ‘mum bod’?
- And has feminism gone too far?
Intrigued? Us too. And we don’t have too long to wait.
More Than A Woman is due to be published on 3 September 2020. You can pre-order a copy at Waterstones.
Images: Lionsgate