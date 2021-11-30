Since then, the bestselling author has been hard at work, releasing her first foray into young adult fiction, Empress & Aniya, which follows two teenage girls who accidentally switch bodies on their 16th birthday. There are two TV series in the pipeline, too, including a Channel 4 adaptation of Queenie slated for broadcast in 2023, and an original BBC drama series, Champion, described as “a love letter to Black British music set in south London”.

But for readers who fell in love with Carty-Williams’ smart, funny prose and thoughtful meditations on everything from love and work, to identity and friendship (see Queenie and her WhatsApp group of “Corgis” for more details), we’re delighted to today announce the upcoming publication of Carty-Williams’ next highly anticipated novel, People Person.