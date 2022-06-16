For an industry that is so lucrative, the pay for a ghostwriter varies hugely. British-born, US-based agent Madeleine Morel has provided collaborators for over 50 New York Times bestsellers. Her top A-lister deal earned her writer $500,000 (£400,000). More commonly, says Morel, a ghost can expect to earn around $200,000 (£160,000) for a public figure in the world of business, politics or showbiz; $50,000 (£40,000) for less marketable fields, like health and fitness. Figures can be lower in the UK, where the market is smaller. Working on several books a year, then, can be far more financially rewarding for writers used to small wages at prestigious but low-paying publications.

While many ghostwriters describe a good collaboration as immensely rewarding, there are horror stories aplenty too. To Donofrio’s mind, these mostly derive from deals where the celebrity is not yet ready to write their book or the idea is being forced on them by an eager agent. “Worst case [scenario] is someone who is closed off, afraid that every word they say will be taken the wrong way, doesn’t respect the process or an agent has told them to write this book for their brand,” she says. Morel’s writers, meanwhile, have run the gamut of authors who treat them “like glorified secretaries” to those who give feedback on every semicolon. “If you’re lucky, you have someone who collaborates and respects what the writer brings,” she says. “A good ghost is someone who can capture the author’s voice, with no ego and a high pain threshold.”

For one writer, who has worked with high-profile actors throughout her career and has asked to remain anonymous, the process hasn’t always been easy. “I had one celebrity who, for months, I would chase for time,” she says. “They would show up late, at the last minute or not at all and tell me to make it up or watch YouTube interviews.” Another writer remembers her client backtracking on the truth after her first draft. “There was one who sacked their previous ghostwriter because they didn’t like what they wrote. This person hadn’t made peace with their own story. When they saw it on paper, they offered me an entirely different version.” While a third had to walk away due to a client being flat out disrespectful. “I was hired by a jet-set billionaire who had no respect for my time or process,” she says. “We had to give up altogether.”