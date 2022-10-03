Stylist UK exclusive: Celeste Ng on speaking up, reclaiming joy and writing her latest novel, Our Missing Hearts
Billed as one of the biggest books of the year, the deeply moving new novel from Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng imagines a dystopian future where the preservation of American culture has sparked brutal racism, family separation – and a secret resistance.
You only have to take one look at the news these days to realise that panic mode has officially been activated. Hurtling towards winter with a stark cost of living crisis, caught in the grip of an unrelenting war with global implications, and depending on where you live, watching on in horror as governments police women’s bodies, neglect the environment and fail to weather the fallout from the pandemic. In times like these, keeping up with political turmoil, let alone standing up to injustice, can feel impossible.
And yet, in the face of worsening inequality, a new era of collective action appears to be dawning. With rage simmering at the failings of the establishment, a rallying cry of “enough is enough” can be felt via the continuing strike action across the workforce and in large waves of protests against environmental crises, food and energy poverty and poor housing conditions. If there’s anything to be observed from the new movement of targeted activism, it’s that change can spring from the most unlikely of places.
It’s an interesting time, then, for Celeste Ng’s deeply moving new novel, Our Missing Hearts, to make its way out into the world. The number one bestselling author of Everything I Never Told You and Littles Fires Everywhere, which was adapted into an Emmy-winning series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in 2020, has a deft way when it comes to unravelling race, class and parent-child relationships in her work. In her third novel, the author returns with a dystopian tale that examines how authoritarian rule lies just on the other side of complacency.
Our Missing Hearts plunges us into an imagined near-future America where the government is on a mission to “preserve American culture” in the wake of a devastating crisis that brought years of economic depression and civil unrest. Classroom bookshelves now stand empty, colleagues and neighbours report each other for suspicious behaviour, and children are forcibly separated from parents accused of treason. As those in power fight to suppress free speech and creative expression, racist violence rages against Asian Americans on the streets.
In the middle of it all is Bird Gardner, a 12-year-old boy who lives a sheltered existence with his librarian father in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The young protagonist has never forgiven his mother, Margaret Miu, a Chinese American poet and accidental dissident, for abruptly abandoning the family three years earlier. Even so, her presence is felt all around in a line from one of her famous poems, Our Missing Hearts, which keeps popping up in guerilla art installations protesting against the patriotic PACT (Preserving American Culture and Traditions) law. When a cryptic letter arrives in the post, he embarks on an epic quest to find his missing mother, discovering along the way the importance of providing a voice for those without one.
It is no coincidence that the authoritarian state presented in Ng’s novel feels frighteningly real. Written in the wake of the 2016 presidential election in which Donald Trump emerged victorious, and the subsequent impact of a global pandemic that he branded “kung-flu”, Ng’s detailing of family separation and hate crimes against those of Asian descent have chilling real-life parallels. But while Our Missing Hearts makes political points, the novel is as much about our ability to find everyday moments of beauty, joy and wonder, especially in dark times. As Bird navigates the horrors of his world, so too does he discover the power of the written word, the kindness of strangers and the unbreakable nature of the parent-child bond.
Here, Ng chats to Stylist’s entertainment editor Christobel Hastings about writing her new book, connecting with her inner child, and how small moments of joy remind us of our humanity.
CH: Could you tell us a little about the inspiration for the novel? I read that it was born out the political climate in the US over the past 5-6 years – voter suppression, rising anti-Asian racism, the separation of families at the US-Mexico border. When did the seed germinate?
CN: It always started for me with the mother and son story. I was really interested in this idea of what might happen if there was a son who didn’t understand his mother’s work. I’d written about mothers and daughters before, and I thought, let me try writing about a mother and son, because we don’t see as many of those and I think it’s a slightly different dynamic. I had written about an artistic mother in my second novel, and so I was thinking about those interesting ideas, and then, as you’ve heard, when the 2016 election happened and we started seeing the far right rising in a lot of different ways in a lot of different places, it felt strange to me to write a novel in which none of those things existed. It almost felt like all the people in the book were living in this beautiful suspended fantasy world – I knew in a few years’ time that all of these things were going to happen. And I thought, what if I move them to a world in which all these things have already happened? Because that sort of fit the world I was living in.
I think the time that it really started to click together was when the pandemic started. A lot of the pieces that I’d been thinking about [were] already sort of dystopian. But I think when the pandemic happened and I started seeing everyone really isolated from everyone else by necessity, it really got me thinking about these issues in a different way. And seeing the rise of violence against Asians was certainly part of that, but also just this sense that everyone was living with fear, everywhere, all the time, and we didn’t even know what we should be afraid of. So that was where it came in: that idea of living with fear all the time and of trying to parent a child or even just continue living your own life in that atmosphere of fear, that’s sort of when everything clicked together.
CH: You mention the word dystopia, but of course the novel doesn’t really feel like one – it feels eerily real. I imagine it wasn’t that hard to conjure a police state where people are being monitored all the time?
CN: It really wasn’t, and I accept the label of dystopia because it is not our world, but at the same time, it’s not as different from our world as I think we would like it to be – certainly as much as I would like it to be – and even in the times since I finished writing the book, the world and the book are getting uncomfortably closer together. But it was a case where I looked at what was happening and I tried to imagine it several steps into the future: how might this play out? And I looked at the past, and I saw plenty of times in the past in the US and of course elsewhere in the world where we saw a police state; we saw the eroding of democracy, generally speaking, and personal liberties. And so thinking ahead to what might be coming and looking to the past and imagining this, I had the experience of writing the book and then finding that things I’d written in the book were starting to happen in real life, and vice versa, so they were very much in dialogue with each other.
CH: The novel hinges on Bird and Margaret and their family unit, and this idea of being an observer on the fringes. Are those characters based on anyone in particular?
CN: Honestly, most of them, egotistic as it sounds, are based on me in some way. I think that none of the characters have any particular exact analogue in life, but all of them have bits of me in them. By nature, I’m actually a fairly shy person, and at a party or anywhere else in life, you’re most likely to find me over in the corner somewhere, behind the refrigerator, kind of observing rather than being in the thick of things; that’s always where I’m comfortable. So for me, it felt natural to write a character who had the same tendency. And I think one of the things that does is it allows you to watch and try to figure out what’s going on, and piece together things and try to get a picture of the full sense of the room, so to speak. And I think that’s what Bird is doing as well; he’s a child, he’s 12, he’s moving towards adulthood, but he’s just starting to realise if his life has been in this little frame so far, there’s actually much more picture outside of that. And he’s just starting to zoom backwards and see some of what’s outside; to see his parents in a different light, to understand the rules that have always been there maybe were not always there, and to get that sort of larger perspective.
CH: It’s certainly interesting to see the world from the child’s perspective, especially because children are so observant. They don’t miss a trick do they?
CN: They don’t, and I think part of it is because they’re not jaded the way that adults are. But also, I think that we train ourselves as adults to not pay attention to certain things and not look at things, because we can’t a lot of the time. In order to get on with your day, you have to go, ‘Well, I’m not going to look at that; I’m not going to think about those things. I have to focus.’ And I sometimes think that part of the move from childhood to adulthood is learning to put on those blinkers so that you just don’t see those things; otherwise, you can’t function. And it’s a bit sad, in a lot of ways, because children don’t have the context to understand a lot of what goes on. But they see everything, and it’s something about that idea of them learning what to ignore, and then when we become adults, we want to unlearn that in some ways; we want to learn to pay attention to what’s going on in the way that we did when we were children.
CH: And children are so attuned to the idea of play and creativity, so it’s interesting how that’s interwoven in the novel.
CN: Yeah, their understanding of what reality is, I think, is much more flexible than ours. Again, because when we become adults we have to be like, ‘Well, that doesn’t happen; that’s not a thing that can happen.’ But for Bird, in this book, this sense of what a story is, what’s made up and what’s fantasy, and then what real life is starting to blur, and in a way that feels kind of appropriate for a world that feels like an unreality in some ways. I’ve felt over the past few years, I’m like, this isn’t really the world we’re living in, is it? Is this really happening? Or did I just imagine this? And for him, those worlds are still quite enmeshed in his mind – as well as in the real world.
CH: How did you draw upon your memories and experiences in this book, and indeed reclaim some of those memories that take a darker tone?
CN: I’ve spent possibly more time than is healthy thinking back about childhood and adolescence, but that’s a period that I’m often drawn to writing about because it does seem so rich and so complicated for the reasons we’re talking about. And so, I remember a fair amount about being a child, about things that seemed perplexing and kind of magical to me at the time. We had this neighbour who grew tomatoes and there was this sense of like, ‘What kind of magic is this?’ And so I think trying to think about the things that we take for granted as adults and find that sense of wonder, in particular, was something that I worked really hard on with Bird. To think back: what are the things that made me feel wonder as a child? Even just small things, like my parents talking downstairs – this sort of wonderful murmur that would make you feel very comfortable at home. And then to try and reclaim some of that wonder for myself while I was working. I would go for walks during the early days of the pandemic where, again, we weren’t really sure if it was safe to see anyone. And I realised that one of the things I was missing was that sense of discovery, and so I would just go on long walks by myself with my mask on and just look for signs of life. I’d be like, ‘There’s a plant here that’s just growing straight up out of the sidewalk; I didn’t know that they could do that, but that feels like a little sign of life.’ Things that don’t, in the grand scheme of things, feel important, but [I wanted] to try to reclaim that poetic sense of wonder, in a way, that was really how I tried to connect to the childlike.
CH: Despite the darker themes in the book, I didn’t find reading it a dark experience. In fact, I found the way you interspersed everyday moments of beauty and wonder and joy very uplifting.
CN: I’m really glad to hear that, because ultimately, I do think of it as a hopeful book. I think of it as a book that is about holding onto hope and then finding hope in times that are dark and so, by necessity, it has to look at some of the darkness. But I hope that it ends and it is throughout about those moments of brightness or joy or surprising connection because I feel like those are the things that have kept me going over the past few years; but also in general in hard times.
CH: The fairy tales that are woven throughout the book – are they stories that you heard when you were a child? What made you want to explore this idea of oral storytelling?
CN: I don’t think there’s one in there that I didn’t remember from childhood. I read a lot of fairy tales as a child; I read a lot of folk tales, my Grimms’ and my Hans Christian Andersen. But I also had a bunch of Chinese folk tales that my mum went to some trouble to get me books about. And then they would tell me stories as well. And so I remember growing up with those stories and loving them, and the fact that they stuck with me says to me that they speak to something fundamental. As a child, I don’t know how I saw them; maybe they were just sort of interesting and fun. But now I see them as metaphors or analogies or almost sort of guides in some way, and I think that’s why they’ve stuck around.
The story that’s at the centre of the book, about the boy who paints cats, I remember from my childhood. I thought I remembered how it went and when I asked my sister, she was like, ‘I kind of vaguely remember it, but I don’t think I had that book.’ I asked my mother and she was like, ‘I don’t remember this story at all.’ And so I’ve no idea where this story came from, and I’ve been trying to track it down. I’ve had to order used picture books and none of them are quite the version I remember and the picture in my mind is not in any of these versions so far. And that’s how I got to this idea of the oral storytelling, because I realised that when you tell a story versus just having it written down, it’s very malleable, in a good way. It flexes to fit the situation; it flexes to fit the story that maybe is in your mind. And there’s something very powerful about that, and so there’s a lot about not just oral storytelling of folk tales, but about family history as well and that idea of passing on the story; in some ways, it always gets shaped by what people want and need to remember, that’s the part that they hold onto and they pass on and the next person takes that and they take what works for them and they shape it in a slightly different way. And it feels very personal.
CH: Why did you make Margaret a poet in the novel, and what poetry means to you more broadly?
CN: I made her a poet because I was thinking about an artistic mother, and I’d been thinking about visual arts in Little Fires Everywhere where I’ve got a mother who is a visual artist. I was still interested in the idea of creative work being like your other baby, and then you’ve got your flesh and blood baby who maybe is like, ‘I’m over here! Pay attention to me!’ And there’s a particular pull there that maybe is a little different from other professions. I’ve always loved poetry and it was one of the things I turned to for comfort over the past six or seven years. I think the thing that I like about [poems] is that they can focus your attention almost like a microscope on one detail or one moment and then open that moment out so it has a larger meaning. And I think that’s something that poets do really beautifully, maybe differently from any other art form. And it felt like the kind of work that I wanted Margaret to do, that would be something that she would try to pass onto Bird, and that it might be difficult for him to understand. And so I ended up making her a poet in part because I love poems and poetry and I wanted to kind of pay tribute to that in a way.
CH: The novel hinges on Bird’s quest to find his mother, which in turn examines the strength of parental love. How has being a parent impacted your experience of writing this story?
CN: I think it’s affected me and it’s still affecting me in ways that I’m processing. I’m just recognising how it makes me see things from a different perspective than I did before I was parenting a child. When I was younger, I thought I could understand what my parents were doing and why, and I think I maybe understood it in a conceptual way. But now I feel it in a way that I didn’t before. And I’m sure it’s possible for people to feel that without being a parent; but for me, the change happened when I became a parent. I started recognising that idea that the most terrifying thing that could happen to you would be something bad happening to this other person, and at the same time, feeling this responsibility for preparing this person for a world that might not be friendly to them. It’s this push and pull; I want to shelter my kid and keep him a kid as long as possible, but I also think that my job as a parent is to help him grow up into the kind of person that I hope he’ll be. And I want him to be safe, but at the same time, I feel like I need to let him know that there are these things that are out there in the world that are scary or, bad things happen and how do we deal with them? And to figure out how to do both of those things has been one of the great dilemmas of parenting for me. And that I think has really come into Bird and Margaret’s relationship, where I think she’s trying to keep him safe but at the same time she’s the reason that he’s leaving his safe home and going out into this larger and more dangerous world.
CH: One of the ideas I found most powerful in the book was that of someone abruptly leaving your life, and how you then go on living with the grief of that loss even though they’re still out there, and not being able to quite gain closure. Have you had any experience of that?
CN: I have. I feel like probably most of us sadly have had that experience. We’d like to have this Hollywood movie-type closure where you get to have a conversation and reach an understanding and you hug and say goodbye and there’s this sense of resolution. And I’ve realised that in real life you almost never get that, whether because someone goes out of your life or whether it’s because of death or some kind of other disruption, whatever it is, there’s always these things that you keep wanting to tell them. Your relationship with them is not over, even though they are not physically available to you, and in a way that’s part of what I’ve been touching on in all three of my books. My first book, Everything I Never Told You, rose out of that feeling of being like, ‘there are still all these things that I want to tell you about, but I can’t tell you about those things’. And I think kind of sitting with that grief, essentially, and figuring out where those thoughts and those feelings go, where does that love go, it’s such a universal feeling for so many people. It’s so powerful.
CH: There’s a powerful quote that sprung to mind when I was reading your book: grief is love that has nowhere to go. In the book, you describe how, when Bird meets his mother, she recognises that he’s scarred from that – there’s a faultline inside that can’t be repaired.
CN: I like that quote a lot. There’s a silly quote from Wandavision that I actually feel is much deeper than you’d expect to come from a Marvel superhero show. It’s really a show about grief, I think, and one of the characters says, ‘What is grief if not love persisting?’ and I like that idea as well, it’s still there, and as you say, it doesn’t have anywhere to go.
CH: As a biracial character, Bird is an outsider and faces horrific racism in the book. Are you interested in this idea of being ‘other’, particularly inside your own family?
CN: Yeah, that’s something that I keep coming back to. I realise it’s such a rich subject and I don’t claim to have an answer to it, but it’s a question that I keep trying to figure out. Bird is particularly interesting to me because he’s not having exactly the same experience as either of his parents, and I suppose that’s true for everyone in a way, but it’s particularly obvious to him in that his father is white but he himself is not fully white, and his mother is a Chinese American and has had these very different experiences. And he’s in this ambiguous middle zone where he may be seen in one way in one circumstance and seen in a different way in another circumstance. And that’s an experience that I think must be somewhat disorienting. I think about how you’re always kind of constantly trying to find your footing, and for Bird, to try and find his footing and try to figure out, what am I getting from my father? What am I getting from my mother? And then, how do they combine into this third thing that’s me? For me, that’s his story in the book, his arc of figuring out who he is in relation to both of them.
CH: Bird straddles two cultures, but in the book that multiculturalism is far from embraced. There’s a passage in the book where you talk about a “safe and desirable foreignness” when Bird is walking through New York, could you expand on that?
CN: It strikes me because I’m a Chinese American that there are certain kinds of ‘foreignness’ that we love here at certain times – not always. But then there are many other kinds that it feels like we hold up in order to define ourselves against them. I’m thinking in particular in terms of food because I feel like that’s where we see it a lot. There’s this idea that ‘oh we love this foreign food, it’s so good, it’s so delicious’ or ‘this is a bit exotic’. There’s a surprising love for the British royals over here given that, in theory, we’re not into royalty. That’s the sense of like, ‘Oh, that’s foreign but it’s cool.’ And then from my experience, having been marked as foreign by my face, I’ve had an experience of, ‘Oh, you’re foreign and that’s not cool; that’s not OK.’ And so thinking about the ways in which that foreignness can be held up as either something to aspire to or something to guard against, it feels very real to me – very non-academic.
CH: You also say in your author’s note that some things you’d imagined had become realities by the time the novel was finished. Can you elaborate on what some of those things were?
CN: One of them has to do with book bannings and the move that’s happening here in schools and libraries by a small group of people to remove certain kinds of books from the shelves. There’s a big push among the far right to take books that deal with queer characters away. And then on top of that, an additional layer where I thought I’d imagined it, but of course it’s what happening, is that librarians are starting to take those books off the shelves because they don’t even want to get into this. And I can’t blame them in a way; they should not have to face death threats, and I can see them going ‘I’m just gonna not even put that on there because I don’t wanna open up that door’. And that’s starting to happen now at universities and elementary schools as well.
CH: The empty classroom bookshelves is definitely one of the most haunting images in the book. But as I said before, despite the tough themes, the evidence of joy and hope, when they do appear, is extremely moving. Is it important to you to highlight these everyday moments, not necessarily in the larger fight against fascism, but just because?
I think this goes back to your question about the poetry. One of the things that I love about it is that it takes a moment that’s small and it doesn’t necessarily need to make it into anything bigger. It can just say, ‘This is worthwhile because it’s a moment of beauty and a moment of joy,’ and that’s important for us just on a human level. For me, I think what those moments do is they remind you of what you’re fighting for in a way, versus just what you’re fighting against. They remind you that ‘I want a world in which we can have these good things’, right? I want a world in which we can have just this one moment of beauty, like ‘Oh my god, that flower is so beautiful.’ It doesn’t necessarily mean any larger thing, but it’s a moment where I think we recognise our humanity, and we recognise that there’s a joy in being alive and it kind of reminds us, like, ‘oh right, that’s also important too’. I think that those moments of beauty remind us what it is to be human in a good way, and I mean ultimately, if you have to boil it down to one topic sentence, that’s kind of what we’re fighting for, is that ability to be human and to just experience some joys in life, small as they might be. It’s not the big talking point, but it feels powerful.
CH: I think that’s one thing that often missed out of the conversation. Anger can’t sustain us, but joy can – and does.
CN: I think that’s exactly right. It’s sometimes derided as frivolous, and it feels frivolous, and people say ‘you need to focus on the bigger picture, how can you be enjoying this piece of chocolate when there’s bad things happening?’ And you’re like, ‘yes, there are bad things happening, but I do think we need to hold onto that joy because it reminds us what we are fighting for’. We’re fighting for, not everyone to have the right to eat this chocolate, I mean that’s taking it to a silly level, but in a sense, that people should be able to have happiness in their lives, you know? It feels so important because the rage can get you only so far and after it’s done, if you have nothing left, you’re going to be very empty. And I think you have to kind of keep both of those things. You’ll burn out, or you’ll end up with a world in which you’ve achieved what you wanted, and then you’ve forgotten how to have joy, and that would feel like a terrible thing as well. So it’s complicated, but it feels necessary.
Our Missing Hearts (£20, Little Brown) by Celeste Ng is published on 4 October
