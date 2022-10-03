CH: It’s certainly interesting to see the world from the child’s perspective, especially because children are so observant. They don’t miss a trick do they?

CN: They don’t, and I think part of it is because they’re not jaded the way that adults are. But also, I think that we train ourselves as adults to not pay attention to certain things and not look at things, because we can’t a lot of the time. In order to get on with your day, you have to go, ‘Well, I’m not going to look at that; I’m not going to think about those things. I have to focus.’ And I sometimes think that part of the move from childhood to adulthood is learning to put on those blinkers so that you just don’t see those things; otherwise, you can’t function. And it’s a bit sad, in a lot of ways, because children don’t have the context to understand a lot of what goes on. But they see everything, and it’s something about that idea of them learning what to ignore, and then when we become adults, we want to unlearn that in some ways; we want to learn to pay attention to what’s going on in the way that we did when we were children.

CH: And children are so attuned to the idea of play and creativity, so it’s interesting how that’s interwoven in the novel.

CN: Yeah, their understanding of what reality is, I think, is much more flexible than ours. Again, because when we become adults we have to be like, ‘Well, that doesn’t happen; that’s not a thing that can happen.’ But for Bird, in this book, this sense of what a story is, what’s made up and what’s fantasy, and then what real life is starting to blur, and in a way that feels kind of appropriate for a world that feels like an unreality in some ways. I’ve felt over the past few years, I’m like, this isn’t really the world we’re living in, is it? Is this really happening? Or did I just imagine this? And for him, those worlds are still quite enmeshed in his mind – as well as in the real world.