Publishing on 4 October, Our Missing Hearts is an old story made new, of the ways supposedly civilised communities can ignore the most searing injustice. It’s a story about the power – and limitations – of art to create change, the lessons and legacies we pass on to our children, and how any of us can survive a broken world with our hearts intact.

The gripping new novel tells the story of 12-year-old Bird Gardner, who lives a quiet existence with his loving but broken father, a former linguist who now shelves books in Harvard’s library. He knows not to ask too many questions, stand out too much, stray too far. For a decade, their lives have been governed by laws written to preserve ‘American culture’ in the wake of years of economic instability and violence. To keep the peace and restore prosperity, the authorities are now allowed to relocate children of dissidents, especially those of Asian origin, and libraries have been forced to remove books seen as unpatriotic – including the work of Bird’s mother, Margaret, a Chinese American poet who left the family when he was nine years old.