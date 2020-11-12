Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wins the Women’s Prize For Fiction 25th anniversary award

Featuring topics including the end of colonialism, ethnic allegiances, class, race, female empowerment and love, the novel was adapted into a film starring Thandie Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor in 2013.

Speaking to Stylist on the 10th Anniversary of Half Of A Yellow Sun back in 2016, Adichie said she believes the story still resonates with readers because it explores a lot of themes which are still prevalent today.

“People often talk about it being ‘set in the past,’ but the thing is, I don’t think it actually is,” she said at the time. “There is a lot that’s present in Nigerian society today that is rooted in that period around the Biafran War.”

She continued: “As well as wanting to get historical details accurate, I wanted to write a book about human desire. All readers can connect to this, purely by being human.”