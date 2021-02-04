24 of the most comforting reads in lockdown, as picked by Marian Keyes

Keyes has created a list of her ultimate comfort reads on Bookshop.org, which is an online bookselling platform supporting independent bookstores.

She nails the reasons why we should all try to escape through book pages right now, saying: “Life is very challenging at the moment and personally, I’m desperate for a holiday from reality and from my head. Reading has always been a huge pleasure for me but because so much fear is circulating, there are lots of subjects I’m currently not able for.

“I’ve put together a collection of titles that I’ve found engaging, uplifting, distracting and entertaining. I hope that some of them give you enjoyment and respite. I am thrilled to share this list on a platform that supports the vital work of independent bookshops.”