‘I’VE GOT A DATE! BUT WHAT SHOULD I TALK ABOUT?’

Ladies, please! For goodness sake don’t talk at all! He doesn’t want to hear anything you have to say, he just wants a jolly good uninterrupted gawp at the goods you have on offer – and if there’s any talking to be done, let him do it. If you do need to make a sound, let it be laughter. Often, ladies are not sure when a man’s told a joke, so simply pepper the date with laughing every ten seconds or so and it’s likely to coincide at least once. Laughing mimics orgasm; at first the head is cocked but coy, and then thrown back in this abandoned mouth-yapping ecstasy. It’s a big aphrodisiac, causing a nice release for the lady in the groinal area, often with a little spurt into the pants, priming the body for the penis to enter.

But, ladies, you really only have one job on this date: look like a trillion zillion dollars! Be sure to have everything out on show: half a nipple, a hefty dose of bare, toned upper thigh and a clingy skirt that shows off all the contours of your vulva. But make sure any displaying of the wares looks accidental. We don’t want him thinking, Oh lord, here’s another easy Liz who’s clearly going to flare it all open and gobble me sideways at the end of the night. That’s a road to ruin and he won’t be coming back for more. At this stage you want to be lighting the blue touchpaper for this fella and standing back, leaving him sleepless with engorgement after the date and beyond.