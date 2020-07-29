The chokers, the scrunch-dried hair, the double denim, the 90s soundtrack: Derry Girls is the hilarious and nostalgic Bafta-nominated Channel 4 series that we’ve been obsessed with since it first aired two years ago.

Following teenagers Orla, Clare, Michelle and Erin (as well as The Wee English Fella, Dylan) navigating school, family and friendship during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, creator and writer Lisa McGee calls on her own experiences of growing up in Derry to give the show its authenticity and humour.

Although the third season was confirmed this year, coronavirus has pressed pause on production. But for any disappointed fans, we’ve got some good news for you.