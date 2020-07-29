Exclusive: Derry Girls fans can now read Erin’s Diary, and it’s hilarious
- Hollie Richardson
Saoirse Monica Jackson, who of course plays Erin Quinn in hit comedy series Derry Girls, has got an exclusive announcement for Stylist readers.
The chokers, the scrunch-dried hair, the double denim, the 90s soundtrack: Derry Girls is the hilarious and nostalgic Bafta-nominated Channel 4 series that we’ve been obsessed with since it first aired two years ago.
Following teenagers Orla, Clare, Michelle and Erin (as well as The Wee English Fella, Dylan) navigating school, family and friendship during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, creator and writer Lisa McGee calls on her own experiences of growing up in Derry to give the show its authenticity and humour.
Although the third season was confirmed this year, coronavirus has pressed pause on production. But for any disappointed fans, we’ve got some good news for you.
A Derry Girls book is being published later this autumn, written from the viewpoint of Erin Quinn.
Erin’s Diary is a hilarious ‘in world’ publication that extends the laugh-out-loud humour of Derry Girls onto the page. With Erin’s inner take on everything that has happened so far, the book will both dive deeper into the events we have seen unfold on the screen and unveil brand new stories and never-before-revealed details about characters.
Complete with newspaper clippings, doodles, poetry, school reports, handwritten notes from her friends, and much more, Erin’s Diary will be as warm, funny and brilliantly observed as the TV show.
Here’s Erin to properly introduce her book…
As the synopsis reads: “Erin has troubles of her own, like the fact that the boy she’s in love with (actually in LOVE with) doesn’t know she exists. Or that her Ma and Aunt Sarah make her include her weirdo cousin Orla in everything she does. Or that head teacher Sister Michael refuses to acknowledge Erin as a literary genius. Not to mention the fact that her second best friend has ALMOST had sex, whereas Erin’s never even kissed anyone yet.
“These are Erin’s Troubles.”
McGee has also shared an exclusive message for fans, saying: “I’m thrilled to be able to share our first ever official Derry Girls Book with the world. Erin’s Diary was such a joy to write. I loved spending time with these characters again.
“The book will reveal some new information about old events as well as some brand new antics from Erin and the gang – hopefully it will keep fans laughing until series three hits the screen.”
Erin’s World will be published in hardback by Trapeze on 12 November 2020, priced at £16.99. You can pre-order it here.
