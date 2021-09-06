Author Christine Pride on the risks and rewards of making another white friend

Jo was not my first white friend, obviously. The two white women with whom I’m closest are childhood friends. One I met in school when I was six years old, the other when I was 14. Meeting in these formative years matters. For one, we didn’t have the baggage of race to deal with at such a young age. I realise now that I grew up in something of a suburban utopia – unlike most (if not all of my Black friends) I was never called a [racial slur] once as a kid, a horrifyingly common rite of passage I was spared. But also, I knew my white best friends Julie and Becky fully and deeply. I spent enormous amounts of time with their families and vice versa, over weekday dinners, travels and holidays. I saw and shared every inch of their lives and every milestone, from our beginnings. Over long decades, these relationships have been tested and proven over and over again – through moves, job changes and hours-long late night phone calls, through births, deaths and everything in between. These white women are firmly in that inner circle, alongside my Black best friends and there’s no difference in how I view them or how close we are. I would give each of these women a kidney, an egg or my last dollar, and I would bet my life they would do the same. And we got to this point – becoming family – in part because I trusted them completely with every aspect of my life – including being a Black woman.

With Jo it was different. I was just getting to know Jo herself; I didn’t know her family, I didn’t know her (white) husband, I didn’t know any of her other friends, except for one mutual friend we had. I didn’t have a sense of if she even knew any other Black people or spent time with them – I was suspicious she hadn’t. Which is to say I didn’t know the world in which she was forged. Did her beloved Uncle hate Black people, did her in-laws use slurs? Any of those things were possibilities, and the revelation of any of them would cause our fledgling friendship to crash and burn. Treading any deeper into our relationship would require a serious leap of faith.