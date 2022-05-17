Other trends have emerged more organically. Greg Heinimann, the deputy creative director at Bloomsbury Publishing, flags clear parallels between book cover trends and other art forms, from film posters to food packaging. “Graphic design surrounds us, and so everything feeds in,” he says. “Magazines are a big influence, too. Type and layout are so important in cover design, and some magazines make it a constantly evolving art form that’s hugely influential.”

Just as high-fashion trickles down onto the high street, this editorial design often manifests on book covers. “Most art directors and editors will be buying those magazines, so typefaces organically start to look the same,” explains Gray, pointing to Deborah Levy’s autobiographical trilogy (What I Don’t Want To Know, Real Estate and The Cost Of Living) as an early example of the clean, highly stylised look, which also serves to signify the content will be of a similar elevated quality.

However, that isn’t to say our own inner psychology doesn’t play a part in all this – particularly when it comes to what we choose to post about. “Social media reinforces tribalism (our innate need to exist within social groups),” says consumer psychologist and Chief Scientific Officer at Capuchin Behavioural Science, Patrick Fagan. “People typically buy books to reinforce their existing worldview, which they want to share on social media. Hence these books act more like pin badges than anything else – which means they have to fit the ‘language’ and conventions of that tribe, and they have to be very simple and emotional so their identity is very quickly conveyed.” In essence, when you decide to post a new #bookstagram, you’re often conveying more about the people you identify with, and your worldview, than the actual title.

Of course, social media is changing the way we consume book content at an unprecedented rate in other ways, too. The ‘cover reveal’ culture incubated by Instagram and TikTok has showcased an appetite for covers to tell something about the story they encase. It’s why covers are now teased on social media months before a title hits the shelves, like Akwaeke Emezi’s upcoming romance You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty, which was revealed eight months before its release.