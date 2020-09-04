Ghosts: Dolly Alderton’s new audiobook will be narrated by Holliday Grainger
- Hollie Richardson
Dolly Alderton – author of the Everything I Know About Love memoir and host of The High Low podcast – is about to publish her first novel. Here are all the details, including an update on who will be narrating the early audiobook version.
Dolly Alderton’s debut book, Everything I Know About Love, is the memoir you’ll likely find on every millennial woman’s bookshelf.
Funny, candid and often painfully relatable – fans fell in love with Alderton’s exploration of the romantic relationships we have with friends, partners and ourselves.
The book became a top five Sunday Times bestseller in its first week of publication and won a National Book Award for autobiography of the year.
That’s why we can’t wait for the release of Alderton’s first novel, Ghosts.
Ghosts tells the story of Nina Dean, who has arrived at her early 30s as a successful food writer with loving friends and family, plus a new home and neighbourhood. When she meets Max, a beguiling romantic hero who tells her on date one that he’s going to marry her, it feels like all is going to plan…
The novel is about love and memory, ageing and identity, dads and dating, friends and family and friends with families, filled with whip-smart observations about relationships, family, memory, home and how we live now.
It’s due to be released in hardback on 15 October, but fans will be able to download the audiobook version a week earlier.
Holliday Grainger, currently starring in Strike: Lethal White on BBC One, will narrate Ghosts.
Sharing the news, Grainger – who we also know and love from thriller series The Capture and the film adaptation of Emma Jane Unsworth’s Animals – said she is a big fan of Alderton’s work.
“Dolly Alderton’s writing is incredibly intimate, tender, and observant,” Grainger said in a statement. “Ghosts is a fantastic novel about friendship, family, and love, that felt incredibly real to me. It was an honour to be part of Nina’s story, and I hope listeners enjoy the audiobook as much as I enjoyed recording it.’
Alderton added: “I am a huge fan of Holliday Grainger, so it is such an honour to have her voice bring life to the audiobook of Ghosts.”
The audio edition of Ghosts will be released for digital download on 8 October 2020. You can pre-order it here.
