Dolly Alderton’s debut book, Everything I Know About Love, is the memoir you’ll likely find on every millennial woman’s bookshelf.

Funny, candid and often painfully relatable – fans fell in love with Alderton’s exploration of the romantic relationships we have with friends, partners and ourselves.

The book became a top five Sunday Times bestseller in its first week of publication and won a National Book Award for autobiography of the year.

That’s why we can’t wait for the release of Alderton’s first novel, Ghosts.